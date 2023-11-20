Rugby Australia's new chairman committed to major overhaul

Rugby Australia's new chairman, Dan Herbert, says the game's member unions are committed to a major overhaul to lift the performance of the Wallabies despite rolling his predecessor at the weekend. But Mr Herbert, a former Wallaby who replaced Hamish McLennan on Sunday night, has left the door open to some changes to a contentious proposal to give more power over the top players and teams to the national governing body, saying the game 'requires everyone to unite' before it can be reformed.
After he was ousted as chairman, and on Monday said his removal would 'create more divisions in rugby, not less'. New Rugby Australia chairman Dan Herbert pictured in Brisbane on Monday, the day after taking over from ousted chairman Hamish McLennan. Mr McLennan said the board vote to force him out of the chairmanship was divided; hours later, Mr Herbert said it was unanimous. 'Everyone recognises that, particularly in the high-performance aspects of the game, it's not working and hasn't been working for 15 or 20 years,' said Mr Herbert in his first comments as chairma
