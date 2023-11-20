Rugby Australia Chairman Under Pressure as Rebel Unions Call for Resignation

Rugby Australia chairman under pressure as rebel state unions call for his resignation. RA board to hold emergency meeting to discuss his position. McLennan refuses to step down.





Rugby Australia Chairman Faces Opposition from Rebel State UnionsEmbattled Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan will go to war against six rebel state unions who are trying to oust him, a move that will exacerbate tensions and draw out a long dispute over the future of the game.

Rugby Australia's new chairman committed to major overhaulRugby Australia's new chairman, Dan Herbert, says the game's member unions are committed to a major overhaul to lift the performance of the Wallabies despite rolling his predecessor at the weekend.

Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan Resigns After Being OustedHamish McLennan is no longer the chairman of Rugby Australia after he was ousted in a late night board meeting and resigned as a director. Rugby Australia’s board met four times over the weekend after some of the organisation’s most powerful stakeholders went public with their demand for Mr McLennan, who is also the chairman of REA Group, to resign.

Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan Refuses to Resign After World Cup DisappointmentHamish McLennan, the chairman of Rugby Australia, has stated that he will not resign despite the disappointing World Cup campaign of the Wallabies and the subsequent resignation of coach Eddie Jones. McLennan was responsible for bringing Jones back for his second stint as coach, but the team's performance was underwhelming, leading to their early exit from the tournament. Despite criticism, McLennan remains committed to delivering the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

