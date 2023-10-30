Rugby Australia Chairman McLennan Refuses to Resign Following Eddie Jones' Departure

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan says he will not resign because he does not want to further destabilise the game following the resignation of coach Eddie Jones.that Jones was walking away following the Wallabies’ disappointing World Cup campaign, but McLennan was adamant he was not considering his own position.

“I want to stay to deliver the 2027 World Cup in Australia,” McLennan told this masthead in a statement before travelling back to Australia from France. “That has always been the big prize for Australian rugby.

“More destabilisation will just make matters worse just when we’re about to break through. Life is not a continuous line of perfect calls and success. “I came to rugby to find a way to fix it when it all fell over and despite the sad Eddie situation, this is another hurdle we’ll overcome.” headtopics.com

McLennan was the driving force behind the recruitment of Jones for his second stint in the role after his previous incarnation ended nearly 20 years ago in 2005. He said during the recent World Cup that he had decided to hire Jones because he did not believe the team’s previous coach, Dave Rennie, would have been able to get Australia out of the World Cup pool stages in France.

McLennan, who admitted after last month’s loss to Wales that the code was at “rock bottom”, said it was time to concentrate on reform.“Now is the time to fix the rugby system once and for all,” McLennan said. “I’ve been saying for three years we need to centralise and fix the constitution.“NSW and other states are all coming on board with centralisation, and we’ll fix the professional structure for the first time in 30 years. We are now in the Australia World Cup cycle. headtopics.com

“We’ve made incredible progress on a number of other fronts, including winning the men’s and women’s World Cups in 2027 and 2029. They will deliver over $2.5 billion to the Australian economy, and we can’t screw them up.”

Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan Refuses to Resign After World Cup DisappointmentHamish McLennan, the chairman of Rugby Australia , has stated that he will not resign despite the disappointing World Cup campaign of the Wallabies and the subsequent resignation of coach Eddie Jones . McLennan was responsible for bringing Jones back for his second stint as coach, but the team's performance was underwhelming, leading to their early exit from the tournament. Despite criticism, McLennan remains committed to delivering the 2027 World Cup in Australia . Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones quits as Wallabies coach as Rugby Australia’s humiliating year comes to end7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones Walks Away from Australian Rugby Eddie Jones , despite his previous commitment to Australia n rugby, has decided to leave his five-year deal after less than a year, leaving behind a chaotic situation. Former Wallabies assistants Dan McKellar and Stephen Larkham are potential replacements for Jones. Read more ⮕

‘Catastrophic fail’: Critics pile on Jones as legend makes big call on new coach amid Cheika talk Rugby : With just two Test wins in charge and a worst-ever World Cup performance Eddie Jones and Rugby Australia have reached an agreement for him to quit. Read more ⮕

What time does the 2023 Rugby World Cup final start in Australia? Rugby : A long and rich Rugby rivalry will enter a new chapter where New Zealand and South Africa battle it out for Sunday's Rugby World Cup final clash. Read more ⮕

Rugby Australia’s woes have cost the code Angus CrichtonThe NRL star has abandoned plans for a code switch, which will put the Sydney Roosters under salary cap pressure for next season. Read more ⮕