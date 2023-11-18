Rugby Australia chairman given 24 hours to consider future amid leadership crisis

Under-siege Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has been given an additional 24 hours to consider his future after a series of emergency RA board meetings were held on Saturday to sort through the game’s leadership crisis . In the wake of six state unions sending a joint letter of no confidence to McLennan on Friday and urging him to resign, the embattled chairman took part in a RA board meeting on Saturday night to discuss his future.

It was the second RA board meeting of the day, and sources with knowledge of the discussions, who requested anonymity because the talks were confidential, said several members of the board expressed a view it would be in the game’s best interest for McLennan to stand down. McLennan, who rejected a joint call to stand down delivered by the Queensland, ACT, WA, Northern Territory, South Australian and Tasmanian rugby unions on Friday night, was initially given until 5pm on Saturday to resign or the rebel group would formally request an extraordinary general meetin





