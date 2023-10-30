Rugby Australia Chairman Blames 'System' for Failures

He was out in the first 10 months of a five-year contract. The coup de grâce of the embattled Rugby Australia chairman“It’s all very amicable with Eddie and I’ll always be grateful for him jumping in when he did,” McLennan toldGrateful? For jumping in? Hamish, there wasn’t a vacancy when you hatched a plan to execute then-coach.
There is certainly someone who should shoulder the responsibility for the World Cup fiasco, the Jones mess, theto lure private equity into rugby. But for McLennan, he’s intent on blaming “the system”.
McLennan’s lame effort to point the finger at a boogeyman “system” is a well-trodden move to remove individuals from disaster. Chief among them, himself. The original sins in all corporate meltdowns – whether that be at Qantas or PwC or really, any, take your pick – are those committed by individuals. All the hand waving about dodgy cultures, or misaligned incentives, are part of a PR exercise to dislodge personal responsibility. It erases the people, within systems, that make the decisions. headtopics.com
It was McLennan who decided to launch a public fight with the NRL, crowing about throwing money at rugby league stars, while the game’s long-term finances are uncertain. These aren’t contained to Rugby Australia. At Magellan Financial last year, McLennan’s Jones-like move was to hireera. Last week, new Magellan chairmanIt’s telling that not once in his post-Jones mortem on Sunday evening did McLennan utter an apology. Or offer up a shred of personal responsibility. How hard would it have been to say, “fair cop, I got this one wrong boys, but we’ll go again”?“You guys can write that you think I should be shot, I don’t care,” McLennan said. “My life goes on.
At least McLennan is being honest. This is the system he understands. It’s the system that promotes these private school ne’er-do-wells, always failing upward, where the chief motivation is to outlast, regardless of merit or performance. headtopics.com