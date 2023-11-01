Rugby Australia chair’s wife crash tackles the haters

McLennan finally returned to Sydney on Wednesday morning determined to stay on, despite bearing responsibility for the disastrous decision to hire recently departed Wallabies coachPack your bags – Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan arrives at Sydney Airport on Wednesday.And while the RA boss has vanishingly few supporters among the dwindling ranks of local rugby fans, at least one person was willing to get on Instagram and crash tackle the haters.

In response to a comment on a Wallabies post about Jones’ departure, which questioned why McLennan reminded in the job, our brave punter explained the chairman must stay on “because there is no better person for the impossible job. You try.”, which just happens to be the name of Hamish’s wife. And the account’s bio just happens to contain a link to a real estate listing for the South Coast estate the McLennans are currently out to sell.

“He came into a dire situation and at the very least improved the winning spirit of the Wallabies. The coach doesn’t make the players. Good luck with whatever you decide to do next Eddie I hope you enjoyed the Portuguese chicken!” she said, referencing a top secret dinner at the McLennans’ former Lavender Bay mansion where they tried, successfully, to woo Eddie away from England.

Lucinda didn’t appear alongside Hamish (who ignored CBD’s messages) when he arrived at Sydney Airport Wednesday morning with the world’s largest Longchamp bag in tow. Perhaps she was busy posting.As well as being one of the most relentless lobby groups in Canberra, the Pharmacy Guild also presides over a sprawling network of businesses under the Guild Group.

