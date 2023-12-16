Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay $223m to Georgia election workers

A Washington, DC, jury has ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay nearly $US150 million ($223 million) to two Georgia election workers for the harm caused by defamatory statements he made about them following the 2020 election. Ruby Freeman was awarded $US16,171,000 ($24 million) for defamation and $US20 million ($29 million) for emotional distress. Shaye Moss (left) Freeman's daughter, was awarded $25 million for defamation and $29 million for emotional distress.

(AP)Giuliani watched intently as the verdict was read, using a stylus on a touch-screen device, apparently taking down notes on the figures he'd been ordered to pay. After leaving the courtroom, the former New York mayor and onetime attorney to former President Donald Trump vowed to appeal. After the proceedings ended, Freeman and Moss hugged each other tightly and then every member of their legal tea





Rudy Giuliani's Defamation Trial Ends with Significant VerdictRuby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two Atlanta election workers, faced threats after being falsely accused by a Trump ally of attempting to steal the election. The trial sought accountability for those who tried to overturn the 2020 election.

