Roy Hill boosts Rinehart war chest by $2.1b amid lithium spree

Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting has pocketed almost $2.14 billion in dividends from its Roy Hill iron ore mine in the Pilbara in recent months, fuelling the billionaire businesswoman’sThe aggressive push into lithium comes as Mrs Rinehart and her executive team, armed with a huge war chest, look long-term to life beyond the rivers of cash being generated by Roy Hill.

Hancock Prospecting’s Roy Hill iron ore mine has delivered a $2.7 billion profit in the last financial year. Australia’s wealthiest person is now casting a big shadow over SQM’s $1.6 billion bid for lithium explorer Azure Minerals and its Andover project in Western Australia. Azure shares continued to change hands in big volumes on Friday, with expectations that the buyer was Mrs Rinehart.She was understood to control at least 15.4 per cent of Azure when the market opened after about 80 million shares were traded on Thursday and the stock soared 43 per cent higher.

On Friday, Mrs Rinehart said restrictive state and federal government policies and excessive environmental regulation was threatening mining investment. “We are currently battling onerous, time-and-money-consuming regulation with overlapping approval processes and other damaging policies all of which put a brake on investment and business development, and choke business with government tape,” she said. headtopics.com

Roy Hill dividends are shared among equity partners: Hancock with a 70 per cent stake, Marubeni (15 per cent), POSCO (12.5 per cent) and China Steel Corporation (2.5 per cent). That would make Hancock’s share of the recent $3.05 billion dividend pool about $2.14 billion.

Mrs Rinehart sits atop the Financial Review Rich List with an estimated fortune of $37.4 billion thanks to the success of Roy Hill. The operation which generated enough cash to pay down a $10 billion debt after just five years in operation and declared a maiden dividend of $475 million in 2020. headtopics.com

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Euroz hoovers up Azure Minerals stock after bid; eyes on RinehartStockbroker Euroz Hartleys was hoovering up shares in lithium play Azure Minerals on Monday morning, after the company signed a binding deed with Chilean giant SQM at $3.50 a share. Read more ⮕

Billionaire CEO: People 'didn't work as hard' when they were remote during pandemicA﻿ man who is worth almost $50 billion believes people simply don&x27;t work as hard at home. Read more ⮕

Billionaire pulls Columbia funding amid student protestsColumbia University graduate, billionaire investor and Omega Advisors CEO Leon Cooperman had harsh words for Ivy League students who are sharing anti-Israel sentiment on campus. Read more ⮕

AZS ASX: How to try to billionaire-proof a lithium dealLessons have been learnt from Liontown Resources’ blown takeover and funding scramble. Read more ⮕

Tech billionaire Cannon-Brookes backs climate jobs platformTerra.do was founded in 2020 and launched in Australia this week, with about 4500 clean energy jobs available across the country. Read more ⮕

Tech billionaire Cannon-Brookes backs climate jobs platformTerra.do was founded in 2020 and launched in Australia this week, with about 4500 clean energy jobs available across the country. Read more ⮕