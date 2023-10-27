Roy Hill boosts Rinehart war chest by $2.1b amid lithium spree

Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting has pocketed almost $2.14 billion in dividends from its Roy Hill iron ore mine in the Pilbara in recent months, fuelling the billionaire businesswoman’sThe aggressive push into lithium comes as Mrs Rinehart and her executive team, armed with a huge war chest, look long-term to life beyond the rivers of cash being generated by Roy Hill.
Hancock Prospecting’s Roy Hill iron ore mine has delivered a $2.7 billion profit in the last financial year. Australia’s wealthiest person is now casting a big shadow over SQM’s $1.6 billion bid for lithium explorer Azure Minerals and its Andover project in Western Australia. Azure shares continued to change hands in big volumes on Friday, with expectations that the buyer was Mrs Rinehart.She was understood to control at least 15.4 per cent of Azure when the market opened after about 80 million shares were traded on Thursday and the stock soared 43 per cent higher.
On Friday, Mrs Rinehart said restrictive state and federal government policies and excessive environmental regulation was threatening mining investment. "We are currently battling onerous, time-and-money-consuming regulation with overlapping approval processes and other damaging policies all of which put a brake on investment and business development, and choke business with government tape," she said.
Roy Hill dividends are shared among equity partners: Hancock with a 70 per cent stake, Marubeni (15 per cent), POSCO (12.5 per cent) and China Steel Corporation (2.5 per cent). That would make Hancock’s share of the recent $3.05 billion dividend pool about $2.14 billion.
Mrs Rinehart sits atop the Financial Review Rich List with an estimated fortune of $37.4 billion thanks to the success of Roy Hill. The operation which generated enough cash to pay down a $10 billion debt after just five years in operation and declared a maiden dividend of $475 million in 2020.