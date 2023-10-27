Ross Greenwood assesses odds of interest rate rise on Melbourne Cup Day

Sky News Business Editor Ross Greenwood has discussed the odds of an interest rate rise being seen on Melbourne Cup Day.Mr Greenwood said “pretty much every economist” is saying a rate rise will be inevitable on Melbourne Cup Day.

“The fact of the matter is if Australia follows the United States in terms of this spending habit, then it’s not one interest rate rise but it’s actually a couple more that are going to be required,” Mr Greenwood said.Read More

