Rolled up: is synthetic turf on Australian sports fields worth the environmental risk?

Artificial turf or synthetic grass is commonly used in sporting facilities due to its resilience, but there are concerns regarding its environmental impact.Artificial turf or synthetic grass is commonly used in sporting facilities due to its resilience, but there are concerns regarding its environmental impact.wo years ago the Northern Beaches council replaced the worn-out synthetic turf from a council oval, replacing natural grass with the product sometimes known as astroturf.

They say NSW should employ precautionary principles, warning little is known about the long-term impacts of the microplastics and chemicals that it could shed – including forever chemicals perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known asby the chief scientist, Hugh Durrant-Whyte, that concluded there were significant environmental impacts from artificial turf but stopped short of recommending a ban.

“Expert advice to the review estimated that a synthetic turf field without structures to reduce infill loss will wash tens to hundreds of kilograms of infill per year into stormwater systems or waterways,” the report states. headtopics.com

“The amount of turf fibres lost from a synthetic turf field is likely to be in the hundreds of kilograms per year, with the amount increasing for fields near the end of life or under poor maintenance.”One of the big drivers of increasing installation of artificial turf is population density and increased demands on sporting grounds.

Northern Beaches council manages 127 sports fields. Six of these are synthetic and allow almost double the playing time of natural grass. “We have measures in place to prevent any environmental impact of these synthetic surfaces, such as using cork infill instead of rubber and ensuring old synthetic turfs are responsibly recycled at the end of their lifespan”.of the artificial product in cities. Unlike natural turf, which stays cool in the sun, artificial grass heats up quickly because it absorbs more solar radiation. headtopics.com

