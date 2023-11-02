Rockhampton museum and a small Sydney home among winners in Australia’s top architecture awards

“You feel like you can wander in there in your shorts and T-shirt,” said architect Lindsay Clare, who designed the building with wife and fellow architect Kerry Clare. Jury chair Shannon Battisson hopes the awards will provide inspiration for more buildings that engage with Australia’s climate, and with sustainability and culture.
It was designed so that all elements of the home – entry, workspace, kitchen, living area, bedroom and rooftop garden – open off the central stairwell, allowing each space to be filled with natural light while expressing “character and charm”.
Battisson said Australia was in the depths of a once-in-a-generation housing crisis, overlaid by a climate crisis.The redeveloped concert hall at Sydney Opera House won two awards, for heritage, and for interior architecture.
Nightingale Village in inner-city Melbourne: this triple-bottom-line approach to design and sustainability won the judges’ admiration.Melbourne’s Nightingale Village apartment development in Brunswick won the multiple housing residential category, as well as the David Oppenheim award for sustainable architecture.
Nightingale units are built with essential spaces and then residents share communal spaces such as rooftop gardens, with others living in the complex. The development, next to a train station on Brunswick’s bustling Sydney Road, has parking for bikes and shared cars only.
Its sandstone elements were dug from the same quarry as the nearby historic Customs House. In fact, the builders used scraps from the first dig more than a century ago.
