Rockhampton museum and a small Sydney home among winners in Australia’s top architecture awards

“You feel like you can wander in there in your shorts and T-shirt,” said architect Lindsay Clare, who designed the building with wife and fellow architect Kerry Clare. Jury chair Shannon Battisson hopes the awards will provide inspiration for more buildings that engage with Australia’s climate, and with sustainability and culture.

It was designed so that all elements of the home – entry, workspace, kitchen, living area, bedroom and rooftop garden – open off the central stairwell, allowing each space to be filled with natural light while expressing “character and charm”.

Battisson said Australia was in the depths of a once-in-a-generation housing crisis, overlaid by a climate crisis.The redeveloped concert hall at Sydney Opera House won two awards, for heritage, and for interior architecture.

Nightingale Village in inner-city Melbourne: this triple-bottom-line approach to design and sustainability won the judges’ admiration.Melbourne’s Nightingale Village apartment development in Brunswick won the multiple housing residential category, as well as the David Oppenheim award for sustainable architecture.

Nightingale units are built with essential spaces and then residents share communal spaces such as rooftop gardens, with others living in the complex. The development, next to a train station on Brunswick’s bustling Sydney Road, has parking for bikes and shared cars only.

Its sandstone elements were dug from the same quarry as the nearby historic Customs House. In fact, the builders used scraps from the first dig more than a century ago.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Sydney massage therapist hit with rape chargesT﻿he 67-year-old faces charges of sexual intercourse without consent and sexually touching another person without consent.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Missing Python Found and One Man Arrested in SydneyTwo domesticated snakes, Mango and Bagel, were released from a storage unit into Coogee two weeks ago, which led to a 25-year-old man being charged with damaging property on Saturday. Bagel has been found and returned to her owner, while Mango is still missing.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Pan American games and a Halloween spider in Sydney: photos of the dayThe Guardian’s picture editors select photographs from around the world

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Sydney, Melbourne property: House price growth loses momentum as outlook darkensAs advertised stock levels rise and buyer demand looks increasingly shaky amid low sentiment, stretched affordability, and the potential for another rate increase, the outlook for housing markets isn’t looking as positive as it was a few months ago.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SMH: NSW Government and Crown Secretly Renegotiating Sydney Casino's Tax GuaranteeThe NSW government and Crown are secretly renegotiating the Sydney casino’s long-standing billion-dollar tax guarantee just months after Treasurer Daniel Mookhey threw rival The Star a lifeline by deferring planned tax hikes on poker machines.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: New Sydney Harbour pool, marine ecology reefs part of draft master plan for Cockatoo Island redevelopmentA redevelopment of the former Sydney convict jail and Indigenous meeting place in the heart of Sydney's harbour will seek to 'unearth the island's many layers of stories'.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕