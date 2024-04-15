Roc Partners to Raise $500 Million for New Fund

Street Talk can reveal Roc Partners will next month hit the road to secure limited partner commitments for its new fund. Past funds – and earlier standalone deals – have been supported by Australian institutional investors including Aware Super, Spirit Super and Cbus.
This time around, Roc is expected to split the $500 million evenly across local and overseas investors, including Middle Eastern institutional money. The raise comes after Roc’s dealmakers on MondayThe firm was established in 2014 after a management buyout of Macquarie’s private equity funds-of-funds unit, and now manages more than $8 billion. It has branched out into private equity buyouts and private credit, while carving a niche in agricultural businesses.
The 65-strong team has already tallied up more than 400 investments. With another $500 million on the way, the number should climb again. Roc’s bets in food and agriculture have included Wagyu beef business Stone Axe, glasshouse producer Flavorite,Roc would be hitting the fundraising trail at a time when rival buyout firm Pacific Equity Partners is working hard to round upSarah Thompson
