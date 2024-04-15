Roc Partners' Acquisition of Pace Farms Wins Asia Pacific Deal of the Year

Roc Partners ’ acquisition of Australia’s second-largest egg supplier Pace Farms has nabbed the prestigious Asia Pacific deal of the year title at this year’s Agri Investor awards.acquired Pace Farms in August 2023

from founders Frank and Dianna Pace, who put the business up for sale after four decades in the family. They tapped PwC to run the process, which Roc landed with a bid worth some $350 million, positioning it as one of the larger private transactions for the year. The acquisition was made from Roc’s Premium Food Fund, alongside co-investors.

The pair of awards recognise Roc’s contributions to the agricultural sector and its deal-making skills. Since the Pace deal, pan-Asian buyout firm Navis Capital has, led by managing director Brad Mytton and founder Michael Lukin, has $2.5 billion in agricultural assets under management including Stone Axe Pastoral, a producer of Wagyu beef, ProTen, a chicken broiler farm operator, and Flavorite, a glasshouse vegetable grower.

