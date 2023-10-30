Robyn and Ashley Garratt face court for allegedly defrauding York Community Resource Centre

Robyn and Ashley Garratt have appeared before court on charges relating to the misappropriation of funds at the York CRCAfter going into voluntary administration, the CRC is slated to gradually reopen in November

Ms Garrett's new charges include one count of property laundering, stealing as a servant, two of benefiting from fraud, and two more of forging records. He has also been charged with the unrelated offence of failing to adequately store firearms or ammunition safely.As part of Ms Garratt's bail, she was told she must stay away from former York CRC employees and the centre itself.

The York CRC, which provided IT and education services to the town, went into voluntary administration in July citing financial problems.The York Shire sought to buy the centre from creditors via a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) last month.The DOCA has been signed and the facility is slated to gradually reopen to the community throughout November.YorkOn the ground in Gaza, battles will be 'very, very messy'. headtopics.com

