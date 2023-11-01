Robotic guide dog created to improve choice and accessibility for people with impaired vision

Spot was designed to work in the oil and gas industry to "send to places where you wouldn't want to send a human". "He's very good in terms of walking straight, but when he turns because he's rigid, he is very jerky," he said.

"Twenty years ago, a smartphone wasn't something that we would even consider. Nowadays most people don't own a camera, radio or a TV because they can do all of those things in a smartphone," he said.Training Trey the guide dog took two years but it will be 20 years before a robot could be used in replacement of an assistance animal."A regular dog without any training knows the difference between a green pole and tall green grass," he said.

Mr Velasquez said five people with vision impairment have given their feedback on Spot as part of the research."It's very critical that people with lived experience are from the beginning involved because that way when it comes to launching it, you're not having to fix lots of mistakes that nobody picked up."Robotics professor Jonathan Roberts said robotic guide dogs would improve the lives of people with vision impairment.

He said guide dog users travelling internationally could collect reprogrammed robotic dogs at each location to avoid taking their real dogs through quarantine."This is not a short-term kind of solution. It's going to take probably 15 to 20 years before a robot like Spot here could be used as a guide dog," he said.'Impressive piece of machinery'

