Foundry workers adjust pieces of Charlottesville's bronze monument of Robert E Lee atop a furnace to heat them in preparation for melting the statue.Foundry workers adjust pieces of Charlottesville's bronze monument of Robert E Lee atop a furnace to heat them in preparation for melting the statue.

“It was very solemn. Nobody cheering, nothing like that. It was very quiet. People weren’t even talking,” she said. After a series of lawsuits, the statue was finally removed in 2021 to much fanfare. It had been sitting in a warehouse in an undisclosed location until even more lawsuits made their way through the justice system. Then, on 26 September this year, the final lawsuit ended. The statue could be melted down.

For many in the crowd at the foundry on the day of the melting, the fight over the Lee statue was personal. Among those activists watching was the Rev Isaac Collins, a pastor in Charlottesville during the summer of 2017. headtopics.com

He and the group watched as foundry workers placed pieces of the statue into the furnace one-by-one. Among them was Lee’s head. Once the statue was melted down, the foundry workers poured the molten metal, which looked “like lava”, in Schmidt’s words, into oblong blocks of brass from molds.

Many other localities, including Richmond, Virginia, which memorably removed its Robert E Lee statue in 2021, have been unable to find appropriate museums to house the statues and instead are left storing the pieces in an informal “ headtopics.com

