Roads, rates, rubbish...and lawyers: what your council spends on legal fees

Councils across Victoria are forking out millions in legal expenses each year, revealing the high costs of legal advice for local government and, in some cases, of internal disputes.

The biggest spenders were Yarra City Council and Kingston council, which have racked up close to $6 million and $4.5 million in legal fees respectively since 2021. Council Watch only received the breakdowns from 50 councils. The 29 councils that did not provide the information included City of Melbourne, Boroondara, Brimbank, Port Phillip and Glen Eira.it could not share its legal expenses because of “the confidential nature of City of Boroondara’s current contracts”, but it did confirm whether the costs were due to arbitration.Council Watch president Dean Hurlston said residents had a right to know where and how councils spent their money.

Over two years, the Bayside and Stonnington councils spent $2.5 million and $2 million respectively, while eastern suburbs councils Whitehorse and Manningham spent $3.5 million and $2 million respectively. headtopics.com

In the west, Wyndham council spent close to $3 million. In the Yarra Ranges, legal fees jumped from $500,000 to nearly $1.5 million from 2021-22 to 2022-23. Kingston council chief executive Peter Bean said his council’s legal expenses were predominantly consumed by planning matters but issues such as public liability insurance, animal management, parking infringements, and even dog attacks required legal advice.

“Kingston is one of the most disrupted metropolitan councils for level crossing removals, and with that has come the challenge of accurate legal representation in the delivery of those outcomes,” he said. “It’s unfortunate we have to use funds in this way and not on infrastructure or service delivery.” headtopics.com

