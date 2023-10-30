Rita Panahi on the ‘lesson’ to be learnt from Hawthorn racism scandal

Sky News host Rita Panahi says there is a lesson to be learnt from the Hawthorn racism scandal in which three employees were unfairly vilified, with the football club paying"dearly" for the role it played.Sky News host Rita Panahi says there is a lesson to be learnt from the Hawthorn racism scandal in which three employees were unfairly vilified, with the football club paying"dearly" for the role it played.

“And so just a few days before last year's grand final, the national broadcaster broke a shocking story of racism at Hawthorn Football club,” Ms Panahi said. The men maintained their innocence and in the end the AFL's independent inquiry ended with no adverse findings against Alastair Clarkson, Chris Fagan or Jason Burt.

“This is what happens when the onus of proof is reversed, when the notion of innocent until proven guilty is abandoned and due process is seen as cruel or racist – truth-telling cannot be a one-way street.”The Australian’s National Editor Dennis Shanahan has discussed ACT Greens Leader Shane Rattenbury’s call for Labor to enter into a formal coalition with the Greens.Mr Shanahan said he doesn’t think Anthony Albanese wants “an Andrew Barr of it”. headtopics.com

“That gives the Greens federal levelly and obviously at the ACT level, a much greater opportunity to claim that they should be working with Labor and of course ensuring their own survival and their own sense of power.”LNP MP Garth Hamilton says he is “glad” the support for Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government is waning among the public.

“They’ve been a long time coming - I think it’s taken a while for us to get out of that COVID phase and maybe for people to have a look around Queensland and see the state … we’re in,” Mr Hamilton told Sky News host Rita Panahi. headtopics.com

“Does it mean the end of Labor? No, it doesn’t; I think it just means things are going to get very nasty in the Labor camp.”MacroBusiness Chief Economist Leith van Onselen says the “numbers are off the charts” when it comes to temporary migrants in Australia, which is reflected in the rental market.

