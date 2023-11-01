Rita Panahi calls out the left’s ‘lunacy’ at pro-Palestinian protests

“How can you convince people who identify as queer and yet rail against Israel, the only country in the Middle East where they are afforded full rights?”The Australian’s National Affairs Editor Joe Kelly says he thought carefully about attending the screening of 43-minutes’ worth of war footage by Israeli officials, but decided it was important as a journalist to witness.
Mr Kelly sat down with Sky News host Rita Panahi to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and ongoing conflict. “I thought it was important as a journalist who has covered parts of this story over the last few weeks, and the message from officials at the Israeli embassy also was they felt there was an obligation to show journalists this footage in the interest of getting the truth out there,” Mr Kelly told Ms Panahi.Warning: This video contains distressing content.A man has been arrested in the United Kingdom for allegedly showing “disapproval of Palestinian flags” flying along his local street.
“Not just hate speech, people attacked, posters torn down, property damage – all sorts of unlawful behaviour that the cops have just watched on without action. “And this man is allegedly arrested for allegedly saying things like these people came to our countries and why have they got those flags.”Broadcaster and wordsmith Kel Richards says the “axis of evil” between Iran, North Korea, Russia and China is a “deliberate echo” of the Second World War.
Mr Richards sat down with Sky News host Rita Panahi to discuss the origins of the phrase “axis of evil” which originated from the Axis powers of Nazi Germany and Italy in WWII.
