Rising star jockey dies after tragic incident in Canberra

The family of a rising star jockey has announced with “deep sadness” that he has died after a tragic incident in Canberra. Cherchi, 23, was placed into an induced coma when suffering head injuries and internal bleeding after parting company with his mount in a race at Thoroughbred Park on March 20.

The incident happened as the field passed the 800m mark of the race when Cherchi’s mount Hasime fell and Penza, aboard Epic Statement, and Dunjenni, ridden by Shaun Guymer, were unable to avoid the fallen horse and were dislodged. With deep sadness, the Cherchi family have announced their beloved son Stefano passed away peacefully today. The family are very grateful for the love, prayers & messages sent by the racing community across the world. ðððHe was apprenticed in the UK to leading trainer Marco Botti and rode more than 100 winners during his time in England before heading to Australi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electrician Caitlin Maggs and public servant Sarah Stewart make unlikely comedic duo at Canberra Comedy FestivalSarah Stewart and Caitlin Maggs make an unlikely comedic duo that's selling out shows at this year's Canberra Comedy Festival.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

There are significant construction delays to affordable housing scheme homes in Canberra — and participants want answersWhen Casey Westcombe signed up to an affordable housing scheme in the new Canberra suburb of Whitlam in late 2021, he thought he'd have a house on the block he bought by now – instead, there's not so much as a temporary fence on the site.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

NRL LIVE: Benji picks teen freak for debut in Canberra as new Tigers era beginsNRL: Wests Tigers are set to officially begin life under new coach Benji Marshall when they take on the Canberra Raiders, after taking the hot-seat 12-months earlier than expected.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

NRL live updates: Canberra Raiders take on Wests Tigers to start Benji Marshall's coaching careerBenji Marshall starts his coaching career as he takes his Wests Tigers to Canberra to meet the Raiders. Later, the North Queensland Cowboys takes on Newcastle Knights in Townsville and the Storm host the Warriors. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘Canberra deserves a new stadium’: Livid Ricky’s passionate plea to fix ‘sh*t’ situationNRL: Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart speaks to the media after their round 2 win against the Knights.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Health Research Institute survey reveals adults under 30 are the most lonely people in CanberraA Health Research Institute submission tells an inquiry into social isolation and loneliness that people between 18 and 29 report the highest levels of loneliness in the ACT, and residents aged 65 and over report the lowest.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »