Rising Number of Young Japanese Workers Seeking Opportunities in Australia

Young Japanese workers are increasingly applying to work and live in Australia due to low wages, a rigid work culture, and a weak yen. The number of applicants has reached a new high this year after a decline since 2016. The trend is expected to continue next year, contributing to Australia's high levels of migration.





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising House Prices in AustraliaHouse prices rose by a whopping 24% in parts of Australia last year, with Sydney remaining the most expensive area in the country to buy. Home ownership rates have been plummeting since the 1980s in a nation that used to boast of being an egalitarian society.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Rising Cost of Living in Australia Linked to Haircuts and Dentist AppointmentsInflation and the rising cost of living have been causing pain for Australians throughout 2023, and pressures do not appear to be easing anytime soon. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor, Michele Bullock, stated that haircuts and going to the dentist have become key factors in the problem. This article explores the impact of these appointments on inflation.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Hunger Relief Charities in Australia Struggle with Rising DemandHunger relief charities in Australia are experiencing a significant increase in demand for food relief due to various economic factors. Foodbank Australia, the nation's largest provider of food relief, has witnessed a surge in demand by 15 to 200 per cent across different regions. CEO Brianna Casey expresses concern, particularly regarding the rise in demand from employed individuals.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

'Constant pain': Forgotten victim of crash that killed young pregnant couple on Australia Day speaksMatthew Field, Kate Leadbetter and their unborn son Miles were killed when they were struck by a stolen car that sped through a red light.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Meg Lanning was Australia's greatest-ever skipper of Australia's greatest-ever teamMeg Lanning's record as an unflappable Australian skipper will stand the test of time, but the legacy she leaves for women's sport will make meaningful change now.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australia investing: Where to look for opportunities in Australia’s macro-outperformanceEven with its latest downgrade, the IMF expects our growth to average 2 per cent over the next five years, toward the top end of developed market peers.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »