Rising Cost of Living in Australia Linked to Haircuts and Dentist Appointments

Inflation and the rising cost of living have been causing pain for Australians throughout 2023, and pressures do not appear to be easing anytime soon. And according to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor, haircuts and going to the dentist have become key factors in the problem. In a speech on Wednesday night, Michele Bullock said the remaining inflation challenge is 'increasingly homegrown and demand-driven'.

'Hairdressers and dentists, dining out, sporting and other recreational activities – the prices of all these services are rising strongly,' she said. Bullock's comments have sparked jokes and conversations on social media, but could your appointments really be driving up inflation? Here's what you need to know. A key element of Bullock's speech was the concept of homegrown, demand-driven inflation





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia inflation: Will the Reserve Bank of Australia bow to political pressure?The big question is whether the RBA can resist political interference to lift the cash rate in November.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Interest rates: Australian dollar rises on diverging Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank rate outlookThe Aussie jumped above US64¢ on speculation US rates have peaked and that the RBA will lift borrowing costs as early as next week.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Market Analysts Predict Interest Rate Hike by Reserve Bank of AustraliaMarket analysts are predicting that the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates at its next meeting on November 7. While some experts believe the cash rate will peak at 4.6 percent, others argue that further rate hikes will be necessary to bring down stubborn inflation.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

UBS Expects Reserve Bank of Australia to Keep Interest Rates Higher for LongerUBS predicts that the Reserve Bank of Australia will maintain higher interest rates for an extended period and delays its forecast of the first-rate cut to November 2024. The broker anticipates a quarter of a percentage point increase at the RBA's November 7 meeting, with a potential risk of another increase in February 2024.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

RBA interest rates” $A slumps after Reserve Bank of Australia’s ‘reluctant’ rate increaseThe Australian dollar and bond yields dropped as traders drastically trimmed bets of further rate increases amid caution in the statement.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »