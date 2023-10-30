Rise in 'Zombie Companies' Threatens Australian Economy

According to data from big four accounting firm KPMG released on Monday, there has been a disconcerting rise in ‘zombie companies’ in the wake of the economic downturn rocking Australia.

KPMG ranks all ASX companies out of 100 based on their publicly available results, and zombies typically score zero for nine months in a row due to poor financial health. There are now 127 zombies littered throughout the Australian Securities Exchange, up from just 84 in the previous like period.

“There’s a growing trend of them,” Ms Dickerson told news.com.au. “There are more companies falling into this bucket.”The average market cap of a zombie company - which is the number of shares multipled by their price - has increased from $20 million to $24 million, meaning bigger companies are facing financial woes. headtopics.com

There are some red flags to look out for when investing to ensure you’re not pouring your money into a zombified firm. According to the insolvency expert, the number of distressed companies in Australia’s stock exchange are particularly concentrated around the natural resources and tech sector.

For the natural resources sector, she said massive geopolitical events such as the Ukraine-Russia war and the recent conflict in Gaza had caused key materials including petrol to become more expensive and had a major impact on supply chains. headtopics.com

Ms Dickerson said that’s because building companies haven’t been hit as hard on the ASX as most of them are smaller companies that aren’t on the stock market.

Companies set to pay employees working from home differentlyLaw firm Herbert Smith Freehills has found 37 per cent of Australia n companies plan to pay employees differently if they choose to work from home, while 83 per cent expect their staff to spend more time in the office over the next two years. Read more ⮕

Queensland on high alert as hot temperatures threatens the stateFirefighters in Queensland are on high alert as hot temperatures this week threaten to fuel multiple blazes. A constant onslaught from water-bombing aircraft has helped crews get the upper hand on blazes across the Western Downs Region. Read more ⮕

US Threatens to Stop Supplying Rifles to Israel Over Distribution to CiviliansThe US has threatened to stop supplying rifles to Israel after their national security minister was seen handing them out to civilians. Israel has committed to distribute the weapons only through its police or army. Read more ⮕

Large and Dangerous Fire Threatens Properties in Western Downs RegionA large and dangerous fire is burning near Ravens Road, threatening properties in the Western Downs region. Residents in the vicinity of Condamine, Barramornie, Kogan, and Montrose North are being urged to prepare to evacuate. One man has died and another woman suffered a medical episode while trying to escape the approaching fire front. Firefighting efforts have been ongoing for several weeks, with firefighting aircraft assisting ground crews. In addition, a blaze near Australia Zoo in the Sunshine Coast hinterland is causing authorities to urge residents to stay indoors and avoid the smoke. Read more ⮕

How one of the 'bloke-iest' companies in Australia is smashing the gender pay gapIn early 2024, more than 4.6 million workers are about to find out how much less the company they work for pays female staff. Many companies are working now to fix the problem. Read more ⮕

'Large, fast-moving' fire threatens Landsborough as fires continue to burn across QueenslandResidents in the Queensland town of Landsborough have been told to "leave immediately" as fires continue to burn across the state. Read more ⮕