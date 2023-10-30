Rioters storm Russian airport hunting for Israeli passengers

The rioters converged on the Makhachkala Uytash Airport in the Republic of Dagestan on Sunday (local time) where they breached security to search for the plane, which had just arrived from Tel Aviv.

Some protesters got onto the tarmac and surrounded the plane carrying passengers from the Israeli city.The sound of gunshots can be heard in some of the footage. Dagestan is devoutly Muslim. Itâs not safe for Jewsâ¦here mobs invade the airport looking for Israelis/Jews. Enraged mobs surrounded the airport including the tarmac.BREAKING: A group of Muslims have broken onto the Makhachkala-Dagestan, Russia airport looking for Jews on a suspected plane from Tel Aviv.

The republic’s governor Sergei Melikov posted on messaging app Telegram shortly after the airport was secured and said the incident was “outrageous”. “But what happened at our airport is outrageous and should receive the appropriate assessment from law enforcement. This will be done.” headtopics.com

“This is not an isolated incident in Makhachkala, but rather part of Russia’s widespread culture of hatred toward other nations, which is propagated by state television, pundits, and authorities.” “And to take strong action against the rioters and against the wild incitement being directed against Jews and Israelis,” the statement read.

Israel has hit Gaza with more than 6,000 airstrikes since Hamas' October 7 attack. Picture: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/ Getty Images

