Rihanna Considers Breast Lift to Reclaim Pre-Birth Body

Motherhood seems to come with endless changes. But one change that often comes to mind for mothers-to-be is what having a baby will do to their body, specifically their breasts. Whether it’s during pregnancy, post-birth or while breastfeeding, most women’s breasts undergo transformation. They can leak, change in size and sag. Even the world’s biggest stars aren’t immune to these changes.
This week, Rihanna toldmagazine she would consider getting a breast lift to reclaim how her body looked before having her two sons, RZA and Riot. “I want my titties pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be,” she said. “I don’t want implants. I just want a lift … I’m also scared of the knife. So if I had to pick one thing, I’m going to pick my boobs.” How to recapture one’s pre-birth body has long been the subject of discussion. But how common are breast lifts among mothers, and how do they play into the cultural conversation around motherhood and body image?A breast lift, otherwise known as a Mastopexy, involves lifting and reshaping the breast tissue so that it sits higher on the chest wall, says the president of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons Dr Nicola Dean. It can resolve issues of sagging, downward-turned nipples and misshapen breast tissue. There are several reasons why people may seek a breast lift, Dean says, including natural ageing, the effects of breastfeeding and significant weight los
