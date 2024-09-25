Rightmove Rejects Third Bid From Rupert Murdoch's REA Group

Rightmove has rejected a third bid from Rupert Murdoch ’s REA Group and said the offer was “unattractive” and undervalues the UK’s largest online property portal.confirmed that its board had “unanimously rejected” the non-binding cash-and-shares offer put forward on Monday, which valued the company at £6.1bn.

It now has until 30 September to make a revised offer, or be blocked from any further offers after that date. Rightmove and Zoopla, the second-biggest company in the sector, are now facing stiffer competition after the US property company CoStar bought OnThe Market

Property Acquisition Rightmove REA Group Rupert Murdoch

