Ridicule should remain an important part of Harris ’s playbook as Trump ’s campaign continues to spew execrable lieshile presidential campaigns always distort and distend time in strange ways, this election already feels like it’s stretched on surreally for eons – long enough that several distinct and quite different feeling periods have been pressed into the fossil record.

Then there were the doldrums of July, after a debate that wound up being extraordinarily consequential. Joe Biden’s shockingly poor performance finally made his age unignorable as an issue in the race – despite the best efforts of manyand their unhinged hangers-on to ignore it.

Harris’s campaign has plainly changed: contrasts with the right are being replaced with substantive moves in its direction Project 2025 still figures heavily in Harris’s messaging, and Oprah Winfrey herself talked up the merits of political joy in an appearance with Harris this week, but the campaign overall has plainly changed – the affective contrasts with the right are being replaced with affective and substantive moves in its direction.

Harris Trump Campaign Lies Ridicule

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump-Harris debate live: Trump argues with moderators, while Harris defends her values in presidential debatePresidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are facing off as the race for the White House continues to heat up. Follow live.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Democrats taunt ‘chicken’ Trump for refusing second debate with HarrisHarris campaign calls chicken the Republican nominee’s ‘spirit animal’ as Harris pushes for another matchup

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

As the election looms, the Harris campaign juggles joy with gravityRidicule should remain an important part of Harris’s playbook as Trump’s campaign continues to spew execrable lies

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Presidential debate in jeopardy as Harris and Trump battle over rulesUS Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump have hit an impasse in negotiations for their upcoming presidential debate, with the latter threatening to back out of the showdown completely.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

US election: Women supercharge Kamala Harris’ campaign coffers to $795mThe vice president’s fundraising has benefited from Democratic National Convention enthusiasm and “unprecedented grassroots donations”, mainly from women.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

【美国大选】民主党大会为哈里斯争取到更多支持者了吗？旅美学者程晓农博士引述拉斯穆森报告后认为，这次的民主党大会给美国总统民主党候选人哈里斯（Kamala Harris）带来了更高的支持率。 （点击音频收听详细采访）

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »