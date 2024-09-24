Ridicule should remain an important part of Harris ’s playbook as Trump ’s campaign continues to spew execrable lieshile presidential campaigns always distort and distend time in strange ways, this election already feels like it’s stretched on surreally for eons – long enough that several distinct and quite different feeling periods have been pressed into the fossil record.
Then there were the doldrums of July, after a debate that wound up being extraordinarily consequential. Joe Biden’s shockingly poor performance finally made his age unignorable as an issue in the race – despite the best efforts of manyand their unhinged hangers-on to ignore it.
Harris’s campaign has plainly changed: contrasts with the right are being replaced with substantive moves in its direction Project 2025 still figures heavily in Harris’s messaging, and Oprah Winfrey herself talked up the merits of political joy in an appearance with Harris this week, but the campaign overall has plainly changed – the affective contrasts with the right are being replaced with affective and substantive moves in its direction.
Harris Trump Campaign Lies Ridicule
