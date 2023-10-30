Rideshare driver and passenger beaten with baseball bats in unprovoked attacked by gang of men in Springvale, Melbourne

WARNING: Graphic content A rideshare driver has suffered serious injuries in a brutal attack by a group of armed men in Melbourne’s southeast. The 34-year-old from Narre Warren South was dropping off a passenger in Springvale at about 6.30pm on August 5 when the pair were set upon. The driver had pulled up to a house on Joyce St when about four to 10 men approached his Toyota Camry armed with baseball bat and other weapons, police said.

It’s believed the incident was a targeted attack on the passenger however police say the motivation behind the assault remains unclear. Detective senior constable Josh Gordon said the driver has had three surgeries since the attack and lives with ongoing pain. He has not been able to work since the attack. Gordon called for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

