Rice returns to West Ham having already shown his value to Arsenal

Assuming he is involved, if only from the bench, no bitterness should be directed at Rice when he faces his former side for the first time. The fact is that the 24‑year‑old had to leave for the sake of his career. Rice joined West Ham when he was 14 and still loves the club but it was time to move on. Nobody can begrudge his desire to compete for major honours and play in the Champions League every season.

It was never going to happen at West Ham. They remain in mid‑table even after being given the chance to invest £105m in squad renovation. After an encouraging start their form has faded and familiar complaints over Moyes’s cautious tactics have resurfaced. Poor, the concern for the people who have to decide whether to extend Moyes’s contract at the end of the season is West Ham’s recent performances have underlined why Rice left.

West Ham’s Edson Álvarez, one of the players the club signed to replace Declan Rice, tackles Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat.It was a game that suggested opponents have worked out West Ham’s approach. The pragmatic, counterpunching template that broughtand Chelsea in August does not seem a viable long-term path to success.

Moyes, remember, can count on the creativity of Lucas Paquetá. He has Jarrod Bowen on the right wing and signed the Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus. It is not unreasonable to think that someone with fresh ideas would be getting more out of these players; look at how Aston Villa are

