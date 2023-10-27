RHOS stars wow in red-hot outfits at event

The franchise is a juggernaut around the world, but it seems the Sydney cast can hold their own as they stole the show on the red carpet at the star-studded event held on Cockatoo Island.Terry Biviano from The Real Housewives of Sydney attends Foxtel Upfront 2023Terry wore a halter-neck mini dress with which featured decorative roses and a chiffon train.

Meanwhile, Caroline oozed old Hollywood glamour in a floor-length sequined dress and black fur stole.stars Dr Kate Adams, Sally Obermeder and Nicole O’Neil, who also upped the glam in their designer dresses.

stars Dr Kate Adams, Sally Obermeder and Nicole O'Neil, who also upped the glam in their designer dresses. Sally Obermeder from The Real Housewives of Sydney.announced what's to come on their slate for 2024, with the locally produced dramaThe eight-part mystery thriller also stars Aaron Pedersen, Sara Wiseman andactor Ian McElhinney, and tells the story of detective Andie Whitford (Purcell) who arrives in the Victorian High Country in an attempt to solve a mystery.

“I play Andie Whitford, a detective who is transferred to the town of Broken Ridge. Once there, Andie is trust into a baffling mystery of five missing persons who have vanished into the wilderness.”Matty Fahd from Gogglebox Australia.Dennis Scott and Wendy Moore from Selling Houses Australia.

Former NRL stars and Fox League presenters Braith Anasta and Hindmarsh were in attendance, along with Fox Footy expert and former AFL star Nathan Buckley.

