‘Revolting’ images shock football as great left bloodied, match scrapped after fan bus attack

Jota pays emotional tribute to teammate | 00:37The Marseille-Lyon Ligue 1 match was postponed after the away team’s bus was stoned on Sunday as it entered the Stade Velodrome with Lyon coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant injured during the attack.

A crisis unit had been set up to decide on the playing of the fixture between the two fierce rivals in the wake of the incident.“My first thought is for Fabio Grosso, someone I respect and have known for a long time. I went to see him as soon as I arrived at the stadium, I saw how he was.” At around 1745 GMT, Lyon’s bus was attacked with stones and four windows were broken, injuring Grosso on the face above the left eye.

“We took into account Lyon’s desires for the match not to take place,” said match referee Francois Letexier at a press conference. “Based on Lyon’s wishes and the protocol, the decision was taken not to start the match,” he explained, adding that reports “have been forwarded to the relevant authorities who will decide what action to take”. headtopics.com

Prime Video footage showed Grosso with a bloody face, then later with a bandage on his head as he came out of the stadium’s medical room. A photo circulating on X (formerly Twitter) appeared to show Grosso lying on a stretcher with a cut above his left eye.

“These images are revolting. Seeing the stoned bus like that, the bloody face of Fabio Grosso... These are unacceptable acts which go against the very values of football and sport,” French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told AFP. headtopics.com

“I hope that the investigation will be carried out quickly, that the perpetrators are found and they are severely punished.” A bus containing Lyon supporters was also attacked with stones and the windows damaged, said a local police source to AFP.The seven-times Ligue 1 champions have endured a disastrous start to the season and sit winless at the bottom of the table.

