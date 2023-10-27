Revealed: The locations where Victorians can receive their container refunds

has been updated with an interactive map listing hundreds of locations where residents can get their refund.

The scheme, which offers 10 cents per container, will come into effect on Wednesday, and will eventually include more than 600 refund points by August 2024. "We always said ahead of the scheme kicking off on the 1st of November that we would make the first tranche of sites available and that is now available through the website," Premier Jacinta Allan told reporters on Friday.

Refund points are split into three different categories - reverse vending machines, depots and over-the-counter locations.Three operators have been chosen for the scheme across the state, with Visy looking after the north zone, TOMRA Cleanaway the west zone and Return-It the east zone. headtopics.com

The government said most glass, liquid paperboard (carton), plastic and aluminium drink containers can be returned, with residents needing to look for the 10 cent refund label. Items that cannot be returned include plain milk containers, cordial or syrup containers, wine or pure spirits bottles made of glass, large beverage pouches, cartons under 150mL and containers above one litre that contained juice and flavoured milk.

Residents have four options when it comes to refunds - they can collect a voucher to spend at participating stores, they can receive cash, opt to donate their refund to a charity or community organisation, or receive an electronic payment through an app. headtopics.com

The scheme has been more than three years in the making, having first been announced by the Victorian government in early 2020.

