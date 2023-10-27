Revealed: the industry figures behind ‘declaration of scientists’ backing meat eating

A public statement signed by more than 1,000 scientists in support of meat production and consumption has numerous links to the livestock industry, the Guardian can reveal. The statement has been used to target top EU officials against environmental and health policies and has been endorsed by the EU agriculture commissioner.

It was supported in April by a special issue of an academic journal, Animal Frontiers, guest edited by Prof Dr Peer Ederer and Prof Dr Frederic Leroy. Both were part of a six-member organising committee that initiated the declaration.

"I have clients in the livestock sector," Ederer said. Leroy is a food scientist at Vrije Universiteit Brussels and president of the Belgian Association of Meat Science and Technology.

A spokesperson for Teagasc said: "Contracts with food companies outline that they will not have any influence over the publications of the outputs of the research or knowledge transfer programmes." The American Meat Science Association (AMSA), represented by Kaster on the committee, is a professional society of meat scientists and supported financially by many of the

Hayek said: "It is clear from the past two decades of independent, peer-reviewed evidence that business-as-usual meat production and consumption is unsustainable and growing." Prof Jennifer Jacquet of the University of Miami, US, said: "The Dublin Declaration is another instance of the livestock industry taking a page out of the fossil fuel playbook to fight action on climate change. It tries to leverage the academic profession and its institutions to downplay the role of livestock in climate change."

