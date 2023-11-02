Revealed: Deal protecting Rio if Rinehart loses heavyweight court bout

Gina Rinehart is locked in a court battle with the descendants of her father’s business over royalties from a mining tenement in Western Australia’s iron-rich Pilbara region.

Rio Tinto iron ore boss Simon Trott was instrumental in the deal struck with Hancock early in career and is now under pressure from the Rinehart camp to open more Hope Downs mines. Lawyers for both Wright and Hancock Prospecting have made reference to key elements of Rio Tinto’s liability on any potential claims to riches flowing from the Hope Downs mine throughout the marathon trial.

Mr Hutley later made the point that just because arrangements were made regarding any future liabilities, that was not an admission by the companies involved that they had knowledge of any such liability existing.

Mrs Rinehart’s private company is pushing Rio to open new iron ore mines, including the Hope 2 project along with Hope 3, 5 and 6, under their long-standing partnership. The private company controlled by Ms Bennett and other descendants of Peter Wright reaped $162.9 million in mining royalties plus $201.4 million as its share of royalty income from the Hancock-Wright partnership. Wright family members shared a $238 million dividend for the year.

