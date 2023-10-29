Reuters Visuals Journalist Killed in Southern Lebanon

Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah was killed on October 13 in southern Lebanon by a “targeted” strike from the direction of the Israeli border, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday (Monday AEDT), based on preliminary findings of its investigation. “According to the ballistic analysis carried out by RSF, the shots came from the east of where the journalists were standing; from the direction of the Israeli border,” RSF said.

It has said it does not deliberately target journalists and that it is investigating the October 13 incident. In a statement, Reuters said: “We are reviewing the preliminary conclusion reached by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which found that Issam Abdallah and other journalists in Alma el-Chaab appear to have been deliberately fired upon from the direction of Israel on 13 October.

