Paul Sironen - a giant of a man with a big personality and an equally big impact on the game of rugby league.

By the time Sironen made his debut for the Balmain Tigers in round two of 1986 - ironically because his great mate Steve “Blocker” Roach had been suspended - the Tigers were on the way to assembling one of the all-time great club sides.Then there were hired guns like Ellery Hanley and Gary Freeman who arrived at the Tigers to help pilot the club to the 1988 grand final under one of the greatest coaches the game has seen in Warren Ryan.

Sironen, Roach, Elias, Pearce and Jack are considered among the greatest players to never win a grand final. All played for NSW and Australia.“I’m pretty matter of fact about it. I’m still walking around with two arms and two legs and I played in one of the greatest grand finals of all time. headtopics.com

Fast forward to 2005 after Balmain merged with Western Suburbs at the end of 1999 and Sironen was a board member of the Wests Tigers. “We had to pull up and get out on Darling St because they’d closed the part of Victoria Rd where the Leagues club was.

But they also often laugh about Barnes explaining how the Tigers kept their international forward pack of Sironen, Roach, Benny Elias, Wayne Pearce and Bruce McGuire together.Elias had revolutionised the way dummy-halves played. headtopics.com

After 12 months of hardly touching the ball in Hawaii, Sironen returned to the Balmain Tigers and was quickly on the path to playing first grade.

