Retired AFL Star Sam Fisher Admits Drug Trafficking

Retired AFL star Sam Fisher has admitted he trafficked methamphetamine and cocaine between Victoria and Western Australia. Fisher, 41, appeared at the Victorian County Court on Thursday via video link where he formally pleaded guilty to six charges. They include trafficking a large commercial quantity of methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and possessing drugs including LSD, ketamine and testosterone.

Fisher, a past All-Australian and two-time St Kilda best and fairest, organised for a parcel containing one kilogram of methylamphetamine and 84 grams of cocaine to be sent from Melbourne to Perth. Police then arrested Fisher on May 18 and searched his home in Hampton in Melbourne's southeast. They seized more than 13 grams of methylamphetamine and close to two litres of 1,4-Butanediol, as well as other drugs

