Retailers Struggle as Consumers Cut Spending Amid Rising Costs

More retailers are going out of business as consumers shut their wallets in response to elevated interest rates and the higher cost of living. The National Retail Association is pushing for support for small and medium-sized businesses in next month's federal budget . More retailers are shutting up shop for good as the cost-of-living crisis cripples household spending, with insolvencies in the retail sector more than doubling in the past two years.

Data from ASIC shows 502 retail businesses have entered administration so far this financial year, compared to 193 businesses during the same period in 2022, with low-cost jewellery and accessories chain Colette the latest casualty after its parent company Marquee went into voluntary administration last week. It follows a string of high-profile businesses collapsing, including vacuum cleaner retailer Godfreys, and fashion and swimwear chain Tigerlily entering administration for the second time in March. Tight household budgets are also impacting smaller retailers, including second-hand and consignment stores which have noticed customers are becoming more conservative with their cash. "It's a bit of a scary time to be in retail right now," said Kirsta Hawkins, the founder and CEO of Melbourne-based consignment store Mutual Muse."People just don't have a lot of disposable income these days. There's a lot of expenses, so I think people are just tightening up where they can, and clothing is one of those thing

Retail Consumers Spending Interest Rates Cost Of Living Insolvencies National Retail Association Small Businesses Medium-Sized Businesses Federal Budget Household Budgets Second-Hand Stores Consignment Stores

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASX 200 LIVE: Retailers boost shares; CBA says iron ore prices to fall below $US100Liontown jumps 10pc on debt deal. Treasury flags China progress. US inflation slightly hotter than forecast. Bond yields rise. Oil lower. Nvidia leaps 7pc. Follow here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian sharemarket analysis: here’s why consumers are outspending the ASX’s companiesThe difference between corporate and consumer spending was perhaps best reflected in the earnings results from travel agents.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Opposition argues Labor’s Digital ID bill leaves consumers vulnerableThe federal government has passed new legislation through the upper house seeking to strengthen digital identification processes for Australians conducting transactions online.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

How Brands Are Using Shrinkflation to Confuse ConsumersBrands are obfuscating price hikes by changing the amount you get for your dollar – improving profit margins and confusing consumers. Millennials aged 30 to 34 are the first cohort in more than 47 years where the majority don’t own a house. The ABC’s Mridula Amin and Alex Lim have woven together photography, data and case studies in thisLoan repayments are a much larger share of average annual earnings for loans taken out in 2020 than in previous decades.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Keeping cash afloat: banks, retailers offer Armaguard cash delivery lifelineA short-term financial injection in the tens of millions of dollars has been offered to help Armaguard, the Lindsay Fox-owned cash transport firm, survive.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

ACCC signals crackdown on gas retailers as next target on pricesIndustry figures say Victoria’s attitude is raising energy prices and emissions and preventing the closure of coal power stations

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »