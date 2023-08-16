Retailers and Workers Fear Rise in Customer Abuse During Christmas Trade

Retailers and workers fear abuse by customers will rise during the stressful Christmas trade period. A union survey found 76 per cent of members had experienced regular verbal abuse over the past year and 12.5 per cent had suffered physical violence. Business owners, retail groups and workers are setting up a new industry council to help stamp out retail abuse.

She was assigned to check receipts at the front door of her store in the Sydney suburb of Campbelltown when a woman approached with a full trolley of items. Mrs Smith suspected the goods had not been paid for. The 65-year-old put her hand on the woman's trolley and within seconds was punched twice in the face, causing severe injuries that required physiotherapy. Mrs Smith is just one of the Australian retail workers who have been abused by customers over the past few years. Mrs Smith was involved in a campaign to get harsher penalties for people who abuse retail workers in New South Wales. "It should be across the world," she said





