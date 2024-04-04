Residents upset over council's decision to limit trading hours at popular Sydney venue

Residents in an exclusive part of Sydney’s northern beaches are up in arms over the local council’s decision not to grant later trading hours to a popular bar and restaurant. The council cited concerns over noise impacts on “nearby properties” – despite the closest home being 600m away with a golf course in between.

