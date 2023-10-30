Residents Take Matters into Their Own Hands After Hurricane Otis

"We are going to fight for ourselves," Margarita Carmona told AFP after chopping up fallen trees along with her son-in-law and other residents in the Puerto Marques neighborhood.

After the hurricane hit Wednesday, a feeling of abandonment flooded the residents, including Julian Matadama, a 52-year-old construction worker, who banded together with other locals to clear debris.But after widespread water, power and telecommunications outages, they face a tough road ahead.

Omar Flores' small family restaurant is miraculously still standing, though it has lost its roof and the kitchen is devastated. "It's going to be another hard blow for all the people who work on the beach," he says."Just thinking about how much money is needed to get back on your feet, where do we get it from?"In 1997, the region was hit by Hurricane Paulina, a Category 4 storm that killed more than 200. headtopics.com

The World Meteorological Organization has described the hurricane as"one of the most rapidly intensifying tropical cyclones on record," exceeded in modern times only by another Pacific hurricane, Patricia, in 2015.

As aid finally began to arrive over the weekend -- spurred by an air bridge established by the army and navy -- initial estimates put the storm's damage at around $15 billion.

