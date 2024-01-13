Residents Prepare for Potential Flooding in Rochester

Tracie Kyne leaned on the wall of her son's barbershop as he stacked sandbags in the doorway. The town of Rochester was anxious as heavy rainfall caused the Campaspe River to swell. In 2011 and 2022, the town was unprepared for the floods.





Residents in Rochester face anxious wait as floodwaters peakResidents in the northern Victorian town of Rochester face an anxious wait to see the extent of flood damage after waters peaked this morning.

Flood Levels Receding in Parts of Victoria, but Others Prepare for InundationAs some residents return home, others are preparing for flooding that could still inundate their properties. Shepparton residents are preparing for peak flooding Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The town of Murchison is currently in flood, with the Goulburn River expected to peak at 10.6 metres. Emergency authorities remain active in monitoring flood levels.

Residents flood NSW Ombudsman with complaints about building projectsResidents of one of Sydney’s smallest councils have flooded the NSW Ombudsman with grievances about controversial building projects, as both councils and residents express dissatisfaction with the watchdog’s handling of complaints.

Potential settlement offered to owner-occupiers at Mascot Towers in SydneyA potential settlement has been offered to owner-occupiers at Mascot Towers in Sydney, more than four years after they were forced to evacuate the defect-ridden apartment building. The NSW Building Commissioner has proposed cancelling outstanding strata debts and mortgages, allowing individual owners to sell their apartments to a third party consortium. However, 75% agreement from apartment owners is required for the proposal to proceed.

Concerns raised over potential fire sale of council assets for Sydney aquatic centreA $50 million joint promise by Liverpool City Council mayor Ned Mannoun and his wife, Liberal Holsworthy MP Tina Ayyad, to build a “state-of-the-art” aquatic centre in Sydney’s west has raised concerns about a potential fire sale of council assets to pay for the controversial precinct.

Christmas Revellers Encouraged to Prepare Indoor Plans as Storms and Showers Forecast for East CoastChristmas revellers have been encouraged to prepare indoor plans for festivities as storms and showers are forecast for much of the east coast. Widespread rain and cloudy weather affecting much of the east coast is expected to continue into Christmas Day, with revellers encouraged to prepare an indoor option for tomorrow’s festivities. Queensland was lashed with severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with giant hail and huge downpours of up to 43mm in just 15 minutes recorded in northern The Bureau of Meteorology warned that much of Australia’s east coast had a high chance of showers late Sunday, which would continue into Christmas Day. on Christmas Day, where 23C is forecast and a possible thunderstorm could develop. Canberra could see up to 50mm of rain on Monday, when there was a forecast maximum temperature of 23C

