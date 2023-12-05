Residents plagued by odour from underground fire at Kealba landfill

The Kealba landfill where residents have been plagued by an odour due to a fire burning underground for four years. ‘The fact that we’re still having to attend meetings – four years down the track – is just a disgrace. It is so depressing,’ says one local. At times, the stench has roused Nicole Power from her sleep. The St Albans resident likens it to the smell of burning chemicals. Marian Pham, a Kealba resident, said the smell triggered her asthma.

Since 2019, Power, Pham and other residents in Melbourne’s west have lived with stench from fires burning at the Kealba landfill. At first, residents could not point to where the smell was coming from. Then, the word began spreading among locals who flooded the state’s Environment Protection Authority with odour reports





