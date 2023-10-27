Residents of Sydney suburb on the lookout for two pet pythons allegedly dumped by ex in ‘fit of anger’

A reward has been offered for pet pythons Bagel and Mango (pictured) after they were allegedly dumped on a street in the Sydney suburb of Coogee.A reward has been offered for pet pythons Bagel and Mango (pictured) after they were allegedly dumped on a street in the Sydney suburb of Coogee.

The 2.5-metre snakes, named Bagel and Mango, were allegedly tossed on a main street in Coogee several days ago and have been on the loose ever since. ‘Quite sweet and don’t bite’: eastern suburbs locals have been asked report if they see missing pet pythons Bagel (pictured) and Mango.“My shitty ex threw a tantrum when I broke up with him and dumped my lovely hand-reared pet pythons out in a fit of anger,” she wrote.“I’m really scared for their safety, so please if anyone has seen them let me know.”“The brown one is called Bagel and the albino is called Mango,” she wrote.

“I went out with a couple of sacks and a torch tonight but no luck,” another user wrote on Thursday evening. “On behalf of the neighbourhood … please for the love of god someone find these snakes,” one user wrote, with another adding “I know you said they don’t bite, but I think I’d still faint if I see them near me”. headtopics.com

The Australian Snake Catchers professional reptile handler Sean Cade said the safety of the snakes was of a greater concern than the threat to the community. “They should not be out there in the environment, because they’re captive animals, they don’t survive well because they’re not from here,” he said.

“Most wildlife diamond pythons in Sydney are quite relaxed,” he said. “All have bad days these snakes have no idea where they’re supposed to be … and they get snappy without food.”He predicted the snakes would stay in a relatively contained geographic area of about a 500 square metre radius, unless they could not find food or water sources. headtopics.com

