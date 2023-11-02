Residents of posh Sydney suburb squabble over controversial parking act

Although the boat parking was not effectively illegal, according to council regulations, locals did not take the affair in stride. Images surfaced online showed the boat, with vandalism on its tarp covering, spray painted on with the phrase “f**k it off”.The Reddit user who posted the photos noted residents were bothered by the boat particularly because it was parked in a “very high density area” with several apartment blocks and limited availability of street parking.

In response to the graffiti, the boatowner retaliated with their own memo, saying they had recently moved into the street and had every right to park the boat and trailer legally, stressing that both were registered.“We live in the street and haven’t just parked it here as it looks like a quiet spot.

“I have tried to be thoughtful by not parking directly in front of anyone’s house or next to their driveway.“The boat will move when we take it out. Hope you can understand and not graffiti or damage our family boat.”

The war of words raged on with the neighbour responding with yet another note, pointing out there were six separate flat complexes within 50 metres of where the boat was parked and was not a “quiet” spot like earlier stated.

“You are taking peoples night time parking,” the note - shared by news.com.au - reads. “This is not a quiet area!” “If you do not live in the street please park on your drive or out the front of your house. It is not fair to park here and take our parks!On-street parking near popular beaches has long been a contentious issue for Sydneysiders.

