Residents near Mount Isa, Queensland, told to 'leave immediately' as bushfire threatens homes

in the north-west Queensland city of Mount Isa today, with some residents warned to leave immediately.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the blaze burning near Moondarra Road at Lake Moondarra, 17km north of Mount Isa CBD, is likely to impact over coming hours.﻿ "Your life could be at risk. It will soon be too dangerous to drive." the QFES told residents in a fire update this morning.The warning area is for Lake Moondarra Road, Barramundi Way, The Junction, and tracks and parks around Lake Moondarra.

Residents are being urged to leave the emergency warning area immediately and put their bushfire survival plan into operation. They should avoid driving on Barkly Highway between Breakaway and Lake Julius Road. They are also being advised to check for the latest traffic information.﻿Meanwhile, Queensland fire authorities are today warning residents in the Western Downs town of Kogan to prepare to leave immediately. headtopics.com

The warning area is for properties between Chinchilla Tara Road, Kogan Condamine Road, Tara Kogan Road and Weitzels Road.﻿Cooler conditions overnight on the Western Downs gave fire crews a reprieve after days of intense fire fighting. ﻿Fire crews and residents battling blazes in other parts of the Western Downs had a reprieve overnight﻿.In the community of Tara there's also a watch and act warning in place. Residents who evacuated their homes are being warned it is not safe to return yet.

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Two dead and 16 homes lost in Tara as Queensland bushfire emergency continuesAuthorities have confirmed at least 16 homes have been destroyed in Tara, with dry lightning storms also causing havoc in the region for firefighters overnight. Read more ⮕

Qld backs $5b transmission project despite mine closuresGovernment says there is still a strong need for the 1100 kilometre transmission line from Townsville to Mount Isa despite Glencore closing its copper mines in 2025. Read more ⮕

Crews, residents battle to contain Qld fires after lives and homes lostHeartbreaking survival stories have emerged as firefighters look to finally contain a deadly blaze in southern Queensland. Read more ⮕

More bad news for Qld residents as second body found and 16 homes lost in bushfiresFirefighters will face a tough battle to bring two bushfires, which have claimed two lives and destroyed more than a dozen homes in southern Queensland, under control. Read more ⮕

‘Extreme weather coming’: Qld residents told to leave as bushfires ravage state’s south-westQueenslanders have been warned to be extremely cautious as two bushfires continue to burn in the state's south-west, with firefighters struggling to contain the flames ahead of a potential sudden afternoon wind change and humid temperatures. Read more ⮕

Queensland fires: worst isn’t over, authorities warn, as premier laments loss of lifePolice confirm a body, believed to be missing adult male, was found near a dam on Tuesday in Western Downs town of Tara, where fire remains at emergency level Read more ⮕