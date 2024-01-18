Residents in Western Australia face ongoing blackouts and fuel shortages

Thousands of residents in Western Australia are facing ongoing blackouts and fuel shortages after storms caused significant damage to local infrastructure. Western Power is working to restore electricity to about 15,000 homes and businesses in Merredin, Kellerberrin, Kalgoorlie, and surrounding areas. However, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has warned residents to prepare for the outages to last up to seven days.

The restoration times are currently unknown, and relevant government agencies are working to resolve the issue





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Western Australia Cricket Association CEO proposes Aboriginal theme for Perth TestWestern Australia Cricket Association CEO Christina Matthews suggests adopting an Aboriginal theme for the Perth Test, similar to the AFL's Dreamtime at the 'G clash.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Uncontrolled Bushfire Prompts Warnings in Western AustraliaAn uncontrolled bushfire in WA's south west has prompted warnings overnight from the Parks and Wildlife Service. Residents in parts of Callcup, Crowea and Meerup are being warned to prepare to leave as the blaze poses a possible threat to homes and lives in parts of the Manjimup Shire. Fast-moving and unpredictable bushfires in both Perth's south and east had earlier sparked emergency warnings but these have since been downgraded.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Emergency Warning Issued for Bushfire in Western AustraliaAn Emergency Warning has been issued for a bushfire in the shire of Chittering in Western Australia. For the latest, search on...

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Emergency Warning for Bushfires in Western AustraliaAn Emergency Warning is in place for bushfires at Bindoon, Lennard Brook, Mooliabeenee and Moondah in Western Australia.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Emergency Warning for Bushfires in Western AustraliaAn Emergency Warning is in place for bushfires at Bindoon, Lennard Brook, Mooliabeenee and Moondah in Western Australia. For the latest, search on

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Thousands of Customers Fall Victim to Hacking Scheme in AustraliaCustomers of major fashion, fast food, and entertainment companies in Australia have been targeted by scammers who hack into their online accounts and carry out fraudulent transactions. The scammers, who obtained stolen login details from overseas cybercriminals, have been using the victims' money to purchase various items. The issue is more widespread than initially thought, affecting customers of popular brands such as Guzman y Gomez, Dan Murphy’s, Binge, TVSN, and Event Cinemas. Cybersecurity company Kasada has identified this as a targeted effort to exploit Australian businesses.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »