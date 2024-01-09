Residents in Rochester face anxious wait as floodwaters peak

Residents in the northern Victorian town of Rochester face an anxious wait to see the extent of flood damage after waters peaked this morning. Emergency warnings for Seymour and Yea have been downgraded to watch and act for moderate flooding. Mr Wiebusch says during this peak, water levels are expected to reach 6.2m which is lower than yesterday, when the Goulburn River at Seymour reached 6.8m.

SES chief officer Tim Wiebusch says there is an easing trend with flash flooding but riverine flooding still poses a risk across the northern parts of the state and Gippsland. He's again urging people not to drive through floodwaters following more rescues overnight, one near Bendigo and one near Rochester. "Since 7 o'clock on Sunday, SES volunteers have now responded to over 1,750 request for assistance — and of that, 52 are flood rescues," he says. "The good news that we will set start to see a number of those messages drop off this afternoon as the flood watch area is contracted to where we are seeing Riverine flooding occurring





