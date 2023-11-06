Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Warns of Inflation Expectations

The governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Michele Bullock, has warned it’s important to keep a lid on our expectations of future inflation. If the Reserve Bank lifts interest rates on Tuesday, governor Michele Bullock may well cite the need to keep consumers’ expectations of inflation “anchored”. But it’s not a simple task to determine what those expectations are and whether they are anchored to reality. 34 forecast the RBA will raise its cash rate another 25 basis-points to 4.

35%, the 13th increase since May 2022. An RBA rate rise next week is now an even-money bet – and figures reveal just how damaging it would be since becoming governor in September to stress “the important role of inflation expectations” in determining how high interest rates would go and for how long in order to drag inflation back to the bank’s 2%-3% goal. “The longer a central bank permits inflation to remain outside that target, the more likely it is that inflation expectations will shift,” she said. “And if they do, it will require even higher interest rates and unemployment to bring inflation back to target

