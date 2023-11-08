Reserve Bank of Australia Announces 13th Rate Rise

The RBA announced its 13th rate rise since May 2022. The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and the Reserve Bank governor, Michele Bullock, discussed the decision. The rate rise is unlikely to be repeated next month, and the cash rate may have peaked. The next move by the central bank could be a cut, but borrowers may have to wait until next year for that reduction.

